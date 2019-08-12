P.A.W. Capital Corp Acquires 5,000 Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC)

P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned 0.09% of BlackRock TCP Capital worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 267,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 41,777 shares in the last quarter. 42.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $13.48. 274,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,928. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $792.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.70. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $14.88.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $48.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.17 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.57%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TCPC shares. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

