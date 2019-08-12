P.A.W. Capital Corp Invests $1.77 Million in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA)

P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 40,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,000. Ambarella makes up approximately 1.9% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Ambarella in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,826,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 464,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,260,000 after purchasing an additional 92,847 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $57,485.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,429 shares in the company, valued at $535,192.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $41,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,568.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,201 shares of company stock valued at $655,716. 6.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMBA traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $45.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.42 and a current ratio of 9.84. Ambarella Inc has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $52.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -40.86 and a beta of 1.31.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.06). Ambarella had a negative net margin of 17.32% and a negative return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $47.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.01 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ambarella Inc will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Ambarella from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

