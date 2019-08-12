Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.57. Pacific Ethanol shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 2,300 shares.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Ethanol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Pacific Ethanol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Pacific Ethanol from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $29.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.05.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $346.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.12 million. Pacific Ethanol had a negative return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Ethanol Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pacific Ethanol by 22.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 430,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 79,403 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pacific Ethanol by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 97,240 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pacific Ethanol during the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Pacific Ethanol by 112.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 97,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Pacific Ethanol by 42.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,062,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 615,846 shares in the last quarter. 38.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

