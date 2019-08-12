Particl Market Cap Reaches $20.00 Million (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Particl coin can now be bought for approximately $2.48 or 0.00021756 BTC on exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bit-Z, Upbit and Bittrex. Particl has a total market capitalization of $20.00 million and approximately $94,849.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Particl has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phore (PHR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000067 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000182 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000136 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Particl Profile

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,065,480 coins and its circulating supply is 8,069,480 coins. The official website for Particl is particl.io. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject.

Particl Coin Trading

Particl can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Bit-Z and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

