Patrick J. Haley Sells 25,000 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) insider Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $500,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Patrick J. Haley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 10th, Patrick J. Haley sold 1,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $20,960.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Patrick J. Haley sold 1,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $20,230.00.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $20.64 on Monday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $25.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.64 and a quick ratio of 8.53.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Exelixis had a net margin of 70.52% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $240.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Exelixis’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Exelixis by 120,100.0% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the first quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the second quarter worth $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Exelixis by 999.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXEL shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cowen set a $25.00 price target on shares of Exelixis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price target on shares of Exelixis and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

