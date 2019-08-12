PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Short Interest Up 32.7% in July

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,452,800 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the June 30th total of 5,615,100 shares. Approximately 31.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Shares of PAYS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,068,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,105. PaySign has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $18.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.22. The company has a market cap of $626.97 million, a PE ratio of 146.44 and a beta of 0.73.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. PaySign had a return on equity of 66.14% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $8.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PaySign will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on PaySign in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on PaySign in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of PaySign in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PaySign in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYS. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of PaySign during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,290,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PaySign during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,026,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PaySign during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,267,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PaySign during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,069,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PaySign during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,621,000. 11.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

