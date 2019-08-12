PBF Energy Inc (PBF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

PBF Energy has a payout ratio of 44.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PBF Energy to earn $5.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.1%.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PBF traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.39. The company had a trading volume of 99,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,681. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.62. PBF Energy has a 52-week low of $21.61 and a 52-week high of $53.91.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 0.09%. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Nimbley acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $950,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 405,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,646,322.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 354,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.24 per share, for a total transaction of $7,893,354.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,229,513 shares of company stock worth $84,939,576 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PBF. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America raised shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.57.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.