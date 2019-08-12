PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.52 Per Share

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.515 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This is a boost from PBF Logistics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

PBF Logistics has increased its dividend by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. PBF Logistics has a payout ratio of 110.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect PBF Logistics to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 111.4%.

PBF Logistics stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,991. PBF Logistics has a 52-week low of $19.17 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.77.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $82.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.73 million. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 50.22%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PBF Logistics will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PBF Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

