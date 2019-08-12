Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for UNITE Group (LON:UTG)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of UNITE Group (LON:UTG) in a research note released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays started coverage on UNITE Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set an overweight rating and a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target for the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on shares of UNITE Group in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on shares of UNITE Group in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of UNITE Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,050 ($13.72).

Shares of UTG opened at GBX 1,033 ($13.50) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,016.89. UNITE Group has a one year low of GBX 793 ($10.36) and a one year high of GBX 1,090 ($14.24). The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion and a PE ratio of 11.44.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a GBX 10.25 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. UNITE Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.33%.

About UNITE Group

Unite Students is the UK's largest manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading higher education sector. We currently provide homes for almost 50,000 students in circa 130 properties across 22 leading university towns and cities in England and Scotland.

