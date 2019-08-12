Peel Hunt Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Derwent London (LON:DLN)

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Derwent London (LON:DLN) in a research report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DLN. Barclays lowered shares of Derwent London to an underweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Derwent London to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 3,510 ($45.86) to GBX 3,430 ($44.82) in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an add rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Derwent London currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,219 ($42.06).

LON:DLN opened at GBX 2,960 ($38.68) on Thursday. Derwent London has a twelve month low of GBX 2,745 ($35.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,352 ($43.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.96, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,056.68. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a GBX 21 ($0.27) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Derwent London’s payout ratio is 0.33%.

In other Derwent London news, insider Simon P. Silver sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,138 ($41.00), for a total value of £784,500 ($1,025,088.20).

Derwent London Company Profile

Derwent London plc owns 86 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2018, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

