Pegasus Partners Ltd. Acquires New Position in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Black Knight by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,121,000 after acquiring an additional 20,278 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Black Knight by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Black Knight by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Black Knight by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Black Knight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BKI traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,118. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.65. Black Knight Inc has a 1-year low of $42.30 and a 1-year high of $64.41.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $294.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.52 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Black Knight Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $601,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Foley II sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total transaction of $15,302,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 278,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,923,020 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

BKI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Black Knight from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $69.00 price target on shares of Black Knight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Compass Point set a $63.00 price target on shares of Black Knight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks set a $66.00 price target on shares of Black Knight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.09.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

