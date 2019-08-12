Pegasus Partners Ltd. Buys New Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the second quarter worth about $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 52.0% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 45.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 40.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 66 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Markel news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 2,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,111.37, for a total transaction of $3,284,098.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,132 shares in the company, valued at $109,060,960.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,035.00 per share, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,262,975. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,464 shares of company stock worth $6,066,377 in the last quarter. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Markel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Markel to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Markel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,130.25.

MKL stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,143.68. 385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.75 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,103.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $950.16 and a 12-month high of $1,228.32.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

