Pegasus Partners Ltd. Invests $244,000 in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,239 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronna Sue Cohen increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7,363.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,728,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,196 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth about $3,206,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 328,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,610,000 after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth about $18,760,000. Institutional investors own 41.95% of the company’s stock.

BMO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotia Howard Weill reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Howard Weil lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.30. 15,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,777. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.32. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $62.79 and a twelve month high of $84.36. The firm has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.16.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.769 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 44.64%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

