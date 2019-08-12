Pegasus Partners Ltd. Lowers Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. trimmed its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,111 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 331.7% in the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 3,052,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,348 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth about $69,287,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth about $42,417,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 366.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,746,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,131,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,993,000 after purchasing an additional 550,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $198,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Milton Carroll sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $357,120.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 98,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,437.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,396 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.32 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $33.00 price objective on CenterPoint Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.85.

NYSE CNP traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.54. 113,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,415,877. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.74 and a 52 week high of $31.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.46.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.88%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

