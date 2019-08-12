Pegasus Partners Ltd. Makes New $340,000 Investment in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cleararc Capital Inc. acquired a new position in FMC in the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in FMC by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in FMC by 387.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 305,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,350,000 after purchasing an additional 242,908 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in FMC by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 199,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FMC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (up previously from $91.00) on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.85.

Shares of NYSE:FMC traded down $1.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.43. 22,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,354. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.49. FMC Corp has a 1-year low of $69.36 and a 1-year high of $92.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FMC Corp will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.44%.

In other FMC news, insider Mark Douglas sold 18,500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $1,389,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,575,261.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 33,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total transaction of $2,411,970.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,817,055.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,009 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

