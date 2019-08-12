Pegasus Partners Ltd. Purchases Shares of 9,631 Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Aaron’s by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 85,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth $38,634,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 877,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,894,000 after buying an additional 122,334 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth $755,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the first quarter worth $149,000. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Aaron’s news, Director Kelly Hefner Barrett acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.33 per share, for a total transaction of $126,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,758 shares of company stock valued at $2,111,246. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Aaron’s to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research boosted their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

NYSE:AAN traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.71. 135,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,260. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.48. Aaron’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $68.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $968.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.50 million. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 4.17%.

About Aaron’s

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

