PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 445,780 BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 445,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,000. BlackBerry comprises 1.5% of PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of BlackBerry at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth about $37,331,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,847,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,879,000 after purchasing an additional 321,076 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,131,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,654,000 after purchasing an additional 884,858 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,475,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,067,000 after purchasing an additional 136,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in BlackBerry by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,853,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,674,000 after buying an additional 15,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BB traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 987,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,700,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.15 and a beta of 1.79. BlackBerry Ltd has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.35.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. BlackBerry had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $267.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Ltd will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

