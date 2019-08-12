PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Takes Position in Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 403,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of Just Energy Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Just Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $4,289,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Just Energy Group by 801.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 296,933 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Just Energy Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,455,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,106,000 after acquiring an additional 245,500 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Just Energy Group by 38.5% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 472,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 131,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Just Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Institutional investors own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Just Energy Group alerts:

Just Energy Group stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.22. 24,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.57 million, a PE ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.91. Just Energy Group Inc has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $4.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.98.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $770.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.43 million. Just Energy Group had a positive return on equity of 47.01% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. Analysts expect that Just Energy Group Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Just Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price target on shares of Just Energy Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. B. Riley set a $6.00 price target on shares of Just Energy Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Just Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Just Energy Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Just Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE).

Receive News & Ratings for Just Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.