Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Shares Sold by Keeler Thomas Management LLC

Keeler Thomas Management LLC decreased its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,475 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 409,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,341,000 after acquiring an additional 21,376 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $41,071.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul R. Gunther sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $156,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,075 shares of company stock worth $675,171 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

PUB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. FIG Partners cut shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Peoples Utah Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUB traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,353. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $36.51. The firm has a market cap of $538.48 million, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.31.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 32.16% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $31.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.24 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Peoples Utah Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.30%.

Peoples Utah Bancorp Company Profile

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

