Performa Ltd US LLC Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Performa Ltd US LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for 2.6% of Performa Ltd US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Performa Ltd US LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 46,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter.

IWN stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.19. The company had a trading volume of 7,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,744. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $101.57 and a 52 week high of $137.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.35.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

