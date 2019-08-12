Periscope Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Boxwood Merger Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:BWMCU)

Periscope Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Boxwood Merger Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:BWMCU) by 46.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,700 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Boxwood Merger Corp. Units were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Boxwood Merger Corp. Units in the first quarter valued at about $6,042,000.

Boxwood Merger Corp. Units stock remained flat at $$10.28 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,972. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.34. Boxwood Merger Corp. Units has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $10.42.

Boxwood Merger Corp. Units Company Profile

Boxwood Merger Corp. operates as a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, and business combination with various businesses. Boxwood Merger Corp. was formerly known as M Acquisition Company III Corporation and changed its name to Boxwood Merger Corp.

