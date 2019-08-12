Periscope Capital Inc. Increases Position in 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JFKKU)

Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JFKKU) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,300 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in 8i Enterprises Acquisition were worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in 8i Enterprises Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,024,000.

8i Enterprises Acquisition stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,848. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.68. 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $11.26.

8i Enterprises Acquisition Company Profile

8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Singapore.

