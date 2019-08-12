Peter Horan Sells 1,000 Shares of Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) Stock

Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) Director Peter Horan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.65, for a total value of $312,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,280,513.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lendingtree stock traded down $11.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $299.33. 1,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,172. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.96. Lendingtree Inc has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $434.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.50. Lendingtree had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Lendingtree’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lendingtree Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREE. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lendingtree by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,589,000 after acquiring an additional 184,965 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lendingtree during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,737,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Lendingtree by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 122,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,925,000 after acquiring an additional 44,601 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Lendingtree by 197.3% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 64,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,666,000 after acquiring an additional 42,791 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lendingtree during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,946,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

TREE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lendingtree from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $415.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Lendingtree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective (down from $420.00) on shares of Lendingtree in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded Lendingtree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up from $305.00) on shares of Lendingtree in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Lendingtree has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.00.

About Lendingtree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

