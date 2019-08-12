Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,100 Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Asset Planning Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 23,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 13,075 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000.

Shares of XOP stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,473,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,330,977. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.26. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $44.81.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

