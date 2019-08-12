Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,350 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Deutsche Bank set a $10.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup set a $14.00 target price on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.68.

In other General Electric news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,289,538 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $12,921,170.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,370,314 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $32,119,092.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.04. 45,792,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,009,484. The company has a market cap of $82.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $13.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.73.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.83 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

