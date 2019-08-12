Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Energy ETF accounts for 0.7% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYE. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 43,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,231,000.

IYE traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,130. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.99 and a fifty-two week high of $43.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.67.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

