Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for 1.3% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.9% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 157.6% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.7% in the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.9% in the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $3.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $259.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,556,497. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.56. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $216.97 and a 12-month high of $273.99.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

