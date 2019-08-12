Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 8,111 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 173.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,111 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $264,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 73,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $155,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $23,310,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $26,865,000.

NYSEARCA:IGSB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.57. The company had a trading volume of 11,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,597. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.36. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.32 and a twelve month high of $53.64.

