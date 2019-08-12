Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Short Interest Update

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,024,500 shares, an increase of 55.9% from the June 30th total of 1,298,200 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 428,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Photronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Photronics in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

In other news, Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $48,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,200 shares of company stock worth $184,162. Insiders own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Photronics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,686,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,033,000 after buying an additional 75,400 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its position in Photronics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,245,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,199,000 after buying an additional 79,927 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,178,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,138,000 after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,124,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,023,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,668,000 after purchasing an additional 181,018 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Photronics stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.77. The company had a trading volume of 385,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,653. The company has a market cap of $598.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.67. Photronics has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $11.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.79.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.05 million. Photronics had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Photronics will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

