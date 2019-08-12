Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Physicians Realty Trust is a REIT. It is a self-managed healthcare real estate company engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company’s principal investments will include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. Physicians Realty Trust is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.45 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.39.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 957,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,092. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $15.18 and a 12-month high of $19.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.30.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $94.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.92 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $87,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $353,800. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,173,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,520,000 after purchasing an additional 214,811 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 138,703 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.4% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 529,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after purchasing an additional 27,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 11.2% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 174,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 17,647 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

