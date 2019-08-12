Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

In other Linde news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.27, for a total transaction of $11,160,352.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christian Bruch acquired 1,474 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $179.21 per share, for a total transaction of $264,155.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Linde from $206.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.83.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $193.03. The stock had a trading volume of 29,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,888. Linde PLC has a one year low of $145.95 and a one year high of $206.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.76.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.15. Linde had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.