Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,035 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,285 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 2.9% of Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth $265,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 6,150.0% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 98,400 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Comcast in the second quarter worth $8,503,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 67.5% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 142,260 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 57,321 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the second quarter worth $31,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

In other Comcast news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $70,523.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.46 on Monday, reaching $42.47. 7,343,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,443,312. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $32.61 and a one year high of $45.29. The firm has a market cap of $193.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.44.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.