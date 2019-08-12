Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Diageo makes up 2.1% of Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 943.4% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 281,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,509,000 after buying an additional 10,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnick & Kubik Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Shares of DEO stock traded up $0.90 on Monday, reaching $164.62. The stock had a trading volume of 182,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,571. The firm has a market cap of $100.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.47. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $131.43 and a 1 year high of $176.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.83.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $2.111 dividend. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.52%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.