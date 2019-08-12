Pinkcoin Price Reaches $0.0021 on Top Exchanges (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Cryptohub, SouthXchange and Bittrex. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $855,189.00 and approximately $342.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.76 or 0.00918670 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003654 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000755 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 435,807,016 coins and its circulating supply is 410,546,580 coins. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink.

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

Pinkcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Cryptohub, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.