Piper Jaffray Companies Trims Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Target Price to $25.00

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) had its price target reduced by Piper Jaffray Companies from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Tivity Health’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TVTY. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Tivity Health from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barrington Research set a $40.00 price objective on Tivity Health and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Tivity Health in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Tivity Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tivity Health from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.11.

NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $18.52 on Thursday. Tivity Health has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.54.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Tivity Health had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Tivity Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tivity Health will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Tivity Health by 364.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tivity Health by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Tivity Health by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 73,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

