Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Position Trimmed by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 51,550 shares during the quarter. Plains All American Pipeline makes up about 1.3% of Trust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $4,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAA. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,168,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $175,711,000 after buying an additional 1,671,285 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,784,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $238,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,459 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,987,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $195,762,000 after purchasing an additional 712,077 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,454,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,653,000 after purchasing an additional 414,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Emg Investment, Llc sold 8,179,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $188,941,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Plains All American Pipeline to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 target price on Plains All American Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.54.

Shares of PAA traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $21.58. 50,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,414,468. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.02. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12 month low of $19.33 and a 12 month high of $27.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.11.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 9.48%. Plains All American Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.60%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

