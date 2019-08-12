PlayGame Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. In the last week, PlayGame has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. PlayGame has a total market capitalization of $550,512.00 and approximately $5,413.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayGame token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinTiger and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PlayGame alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00264471 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008759 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.02 or 0.01262056 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000666 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00021001 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00094632 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000425 BTC.

PlayGame Profile

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 873,925,269 tokens. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg. The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com. PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg.

PlayGame Token Trading

PlayGame can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlayGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.