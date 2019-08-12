Polybius (PLBT) Price Hits $1.15

Polybius (CURRENCY:PLBT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Polybius has a total market cap of $4.58 million and approximately $5,785.00 worth of Polybius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Polybius has traded down 14% against the dollar. One Polybius token can currently be bought for $1.15 or 0.00010123 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, IDEX and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polybius Profile

Polybius was first traded on March 30th, 2017. Polybius’ total supply is 3,969,565 tokens. Polybius’ official Twitter account is @PolybiusBank. The official website for Polybius is polybius.io.

Buying and Selling Polybius

Polybius can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Livecoin, IDEX, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polybius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polybius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polybius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

