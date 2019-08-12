Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Director Sells $1,731,286.64 in Stock

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Director Robert C. Sledd sold 8,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.09, for a total transaction of $1,731,286.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,837 shares in the company, valued at $5,342,978.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Pool stock traded down $4.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $195.05. The company had a trading volume of 200,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,022. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Pool Co. has a one year low of $136.83 and a one year high of $200.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $189.43.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Pool had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 82.89%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 39.15%.

Pool announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Pool by 13.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Pool by 2.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Pool by 1.1% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Pool by 0.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in Pool by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 7,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on POOL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens set a $186.00 price target on shares of Pool and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $192.00 price target on shares of Pool and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.00.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

