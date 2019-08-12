Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) Given a $37.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 target price on Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.43.

Shares of PTLA stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $30.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,218. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.72. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 453.47, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.18.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.13. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 379.94% and a negative return on equity of 352.12%. The firm had revenue of $28.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.61) earnings per share. Portola Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 608.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Portola Pharmaceuticals will post -4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Hollings Renton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $26,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

