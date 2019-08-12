Presearch (PRE) Trading 10.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Presearch (CURRENCY:PRE) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. One Presearch token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange and YoBit. During the last week, Presearch has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Presearch has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $30,459.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.45 or 0.00775017 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00011377 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00013480 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000521 BTC.

About Presearch

Presearch (PRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2015. Presearch’s total supply is 170,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,000,000 tokens. Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.io. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Presearch

Presearch can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Presearch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Presearch using one of the exchanges listed above.

