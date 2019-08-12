Prime-XI Reaches Market Capitalization of $9,990.00 (PXI)

Prime-XI (CURRENCY:PXI) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Prime-XI has a market capitalization of $9,990.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of Prime-XI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prime-XI coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last week, Prime-XI has traded 40.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Prime-XI Profile

Prime-XI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2014. Prime-XI’s total supply is 21,931,815 coins. Prime-XI’s official website is primexi.com. Prime-XI’s official Twitter account is @OfficialPXI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prime-XI Coin Trading

Prime-XI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prime-XI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prime-XI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prime-XI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

