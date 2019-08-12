ProAm Explorations (CVE:PMX) Trading 25% Higher

ProAm Explorations Co. (CVE:PMX)’s share price traded up 25% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 10,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 51% from the average session volume of 20,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a market cap of $306,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -3.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02.

ProAm Explorations Company Profile (CVE:PMX)

ProAm Explorations Corporation operates as a junior mineral, and oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada and the United States. The company holds interest in the Samuel Lake mineral project that hosts nickel, copper, cobalt, and palladium group metals. It also operates oil and natural gas fields in Indiana County, Pennsylvania, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Ohio, and West Virginia, as well as Okotoks and Alberta, Canada.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for ProAm Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAm Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.