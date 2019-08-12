Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €15.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Independent Research set a €16.30 ($18.95) price objective on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays set a €18.50 ($21.51) price objective on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €18.72 ($21.77).

Shares of PSM stock opened at €11.40 ($13.25) on Thursday. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 52-week low of €11.24 ($13.06) and a 52-week high of €23.56 ($27.40). The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion and a PE ratio of 8.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 296.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €12.86.

About Prosiebensat 1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

