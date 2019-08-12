Providence First Trust Co Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Providence First Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,710,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,153,000 after purchasing an additional 664,247 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,907,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,621,000 after acquiring an additional 562,660 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,423,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,363,000 after acquiring an additional 56,101 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,726,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,592,000 after acquiring an additional 39,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,589,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,479,000 after acquiring an additional 171,554 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.02. 16,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,160. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.35. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $45.59 and a 52 week high of $55.12.

