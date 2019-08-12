Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt (NASDAQ:PHCF) and Federated Investors (NASDAQ:FII) Head-To-Head Survey

Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt (NASDAQ:PHCF) and Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt and Federated Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt 0 0 0 0 N/A Federated Investors 1 3 2 0 2.17

Federated Investors has a consensus price target of $30.17, suggesting a potential downside of 6.49%. Given Federated Investors’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Federated Investors is more favorable than Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt and Federated Investors’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt $4.13 million 7.11 $470,000.00 N/A N/A Federated Investors $1.14 billion 2.87 $220.30 million $2.39 13.50

Federated Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.8% of Federated Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Federated Investors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt and Federated Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt N/A N/A N/A Federated Investors 19.16% 27.29% 14.92%

Dividends

Federated Investors pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt does not pay a dividend. Federated Investors pays out 45.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Federated Investors beats Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt Company Profile

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides third-party wealth management services in the People's Republic of China. It manages funds for individuals and corporate clients. Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. has a strategic cooperation agreement with YINGKE Innovation Asset Management Co., Ltd. to jointly establish an equity investment fund. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Federated Investors Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Investors, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.