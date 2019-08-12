Q2’s (QTWO) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) in a research note published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on QTWO. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Q2 presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.17.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $86.27. 10,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,049. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.66. Q2 has a one year low of $43.41 and a one year high of $89.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.78 and a beta of 1.38.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Q2 had a negative net margin of 20.73% and a negative return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Q2 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Q2 news, Director James Offerdahl sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total transaction of $146,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,182.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer Noel Harris sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $1,053,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,865 shares in the company, valued at $9,119,120.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 480,537 shares of company stock worth $35,941,718 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Q2 by 67.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Q2 during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Q2 during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Q2 during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Q2 by 82.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. 98.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

