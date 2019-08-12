QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One QuadrantProtocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene. QuadrantProtocol has a market capitalization of $445,146.00 and $1.60 million worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded down 43.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00265859 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008776 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.42 or 0.01251339 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00020807 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00093971 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000416 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Profile

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,019,710 tokens. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant. QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol. The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol.

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

