Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Quidel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Quidel from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Quidel from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Quidel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Quidel in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.60.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $58.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Quidel has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $77.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.67.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $108.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quidel will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Quidel news, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $55,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,318.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 28,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $1,653,466.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,750 shares of company stock valued at $5,156,267. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Quidel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Quidel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 178.3% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Quidel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

