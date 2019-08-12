QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Given a $19.00 Price Target by Stephens Analysts

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) has been given a $19.00 price target by analysts at Stephens in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 76.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on QuinStreet in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. QuinStreet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

Shares of QuinStreet stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.75. 1,489,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,253. QuinStreet has a 1 year low of $10.73 and a 1 year high of $20.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.61.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). QuinStreet had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $121.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. QuinStreet’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that QuinStreet will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QuinStreet news, Director Andrew T. Sheehan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $1,525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,621 shares in the company, valued at $558,470.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Josephs sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $401,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,480.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,775 in the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QNST. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 42.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 83.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 84,154.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 9,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

